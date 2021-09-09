Blinken warns U.S. getting 'closer' to giving up on Iran nuclear deal

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned time was running out for Iran to return to a nuclear deal after a scathing report by the UN atomic watchdog and Tehran's signals that it would take a while to return to talks.

"I'm not going to put a date on it but we are getting closer to the point at which a strict return to compliance with the JCPOA does not reproduce the benefits that that agreement achieved," Blinken told reporters in Germany in response to a question on the point at which it would no longer be possible to return to a deal.

The IAEA released a strongly-worded report Tuesday saying monitoring tasks in Iran have been "seriously undermined" after Tehran suspended some of the UN agency's inspections of its nuclear activities.

After ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi took over as new president of the country, Iran had also suggested that talks aimed at reviving the stalled JCPOA were unlikely to resume for two to three months, The AFP reported.