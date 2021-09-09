Taliban ban protests and slogans that don’t have their approval

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has moved to tighten its crackdown on escalating protests against its rule, banning any demonstrations that do not have official approval for both the gathering itself and for any slogans that might be used.

In the first decree issued by the hardline Islamist group’s new interior ministry, which is led by Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is wanted by the United States on terrorism charges, the Taliban warned opponents that they must secure permission before any protests or face “severe legal consequences’”.

Wednesday’s formal ban follows violent and sometimes lethal confrontations between Taliban fighters and demonstrators in several cities since the group swept to power, with women often at the forefront of the protests, The Guardian reported.

In the capital Kabul, a small rally was quickly dispersed by armed Taliban security, while Afghan media reported a protest in the north-eastern city of Faizabad was also broken up.