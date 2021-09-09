Death toll in Moscow suburban gas explosion climbs to 7

The number of people killed in a gas explosion in the city of Noginsk east of Moscow has increased to seven, rescuers have found the bodies of another two victims, a source in emergency services said on Thursday.

"Two more bodies were found when clearing the rubble of the collapsed building. They haven’t yet been removed. In all, according to latest data, seven people were killed," TASS cited the source as saying.

The search and rescue operation is continuing. Earlier, the Moscow Region’s Main Directorate of the Emergencies Ministry reported that a fifth body was found under the rubble. According to latest data, 15 people were injured in the blast, including two children. Six of those injured were hospitalized.

On Wednesday morning, a gas explosion occurred in an apartment on the third floor of a nine-story residential building in Noginsk which lies east of Moscow, causing a partial collapse of the building. The epicenter came from the apartment of a large family, where a gas leak occurred due to the gas being left on overnight to heat the premises. Following the gas blast, the Investigative Committee opened a case regarding possible safety breaches.