Kazakhstan reports 4106 new COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan reported 4106 new daily coronavirus cases.

Almaty city confirmed 976 cases, Karaganda region - 549, Almaty region - 330, Nur-Sultan city - 329, Pavlodar region – 229, Aktobe region – 222, East Kazakhstan region – 201, Akmola region – 201, Mangistau region – 185, Kostanay region – 178, Shymkent city – 150, Atyrau region – 127, West Kazakhstan region – 124, Kyzylorda region - 92, North Kazakhstan region - 81, 79 cases in Zhambyl region, and 53 in Turkestan region.

The country has so far confirmed 828,224 cases of COVID-19 total, AKIpress reported.