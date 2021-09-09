Main » News

Mikhail Kosobokov appointed commander of Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijani Karabakh

Major General Mikhail Kosobokov was appointed the new commander of the peacekeeping forces in Karabakh.

At the post of commander of the Russian peacekeepers Kosobokov replaced Rustam Muradov.

Earlier Major General assumed the position of Deputy Commander of the 58th Provincial Army in the Southern Military District. Kosobokov also served as commander of a Russian military base in Abkhazia.

