Putin bestows late emergencies minister with Hero of Russia title

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree posthumously conferring the Hero of Russia title on late Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, who died on Wednesday, the Kremlin press service said on Thursday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his decree, awarded General of the Army Zinichev the Hero of the Russia title posthumously for heroism, courage and bravery displayed when he performed his official duty," the statement reads.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Emergencies Ministry said that Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, 55, died in the line of duty during drills in the northern city of Norilsk while saving a man’s life.

Zinichev had worked in state security bodies since 1987. In late July 2016, he was appointed acting governor of the Kaliningrad Region. From October 2016 to May 2018, he served as deputy director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). Zinichev served as Russia’s Emergencies Minister since May 2018.