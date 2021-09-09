Coronavirus in Georgia: 2,455 new cases

Georgia has reported 2,455 new cases of coronavirus, 4,427 recoveries and 58 deaths in the past 24 hours.

In total, 36,151 tests have been conducted around the country of which 19,693 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 16,458 were PCR tests.

6.79% of tested individuals had Covid-19 as of September 8.

Currently 33,123 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 24,674 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 6,417 patients - in hospitals, 2,032 patients - in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 1,500 patients are in critical condition of which 365 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today 28,583 individuals are in self-isolation and 85 individuals are under quarantine, Agenda.ge reported.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 572,948 cases of coronavirus, 531,764 recoveries and 8,035 deaths.