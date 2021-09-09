Russia records 18,380 new daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 18,380 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 7,084,284 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Thursday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.26%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,380 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 525 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 505 new cases were discovered in the Sverdlovsk Region, 470 new infections in the Rostov Region, and 468 cases were detected in the Samara Region.

All in all, at present, 553,757 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

The Russian capital has confirmed 1,801 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, compared to 1,269 a day earlier, bringing the total to 1,581,075 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase in new infections amounts to 0.11%.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Moscow has increased by 52 in the past 24-hour period compared to 48 a day earlier, bringing the capital’s fatalities from the infection to 27,887 deaths.

Local hospitals have discharged 1,461 patients over the past 24 hours bringing the number of those who have fully recovered to 1,460,093 individuals. Currently 93,095 patients are still undergoing treatment in Moscow.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 794 compared to 797 the day before. In all, 190,376 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has increased to the level of 2.69%.

Over the past 24 hours, 52 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 34 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 31 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 28 - in the Rostov Region, and 27 fatalities were recorded in St. Petersburg.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 19,639. In all, 6,340,151 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date is at the level of 89.5% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 1,788 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 1,138 patients - in St. Petersburg, 770 patients - in the Republic of Komi, 645 patients - in the Irkutsk Region and 505 patients were discharged in the Rostov Region.