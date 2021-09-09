Main » News

Usain Bolt comments on Ronaldo's return to Manchester United

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt said he is eagerly awaiting Cristiano Ronaldo's first appearance since his dramatic return from Juventus.

"It's a massive deal to see him back," he said. "Cristiano demands a lot, so he will demand a lot from these players and it will only make them better. He's on a different level, he is a machine.

"I think he will play until he's 42 because he will always be so fit and on a higher level to a lot of the younger players because of the work he puts in and the dedication he has.," BBC cited Bolt as saying.

