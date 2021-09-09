Armed man attacks Bank of Georgia branch in Kvareli

An armed man is currently holding 10-15 individuals hostage in a hold up of a Bank of Georgia branch in the Kvareli district of eastern Georgia, witnesses on the ground say.

He is allegedly holding a hand-grenade and is demanding half a million GEL.

Police are at the scene and trying to ensure safety. "We are taking all necessary actions at the scene," Agenda.ge cited the ministry as saying.

The man has not been identified so far.