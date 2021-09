Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed former Ecology Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev as the country's new energy minister, according to a decree published on Thursday.

Mirzagaliyev, 42, had been ecology minister since June 2019.]

Kazakhstan’s ex-Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev was relieved of his duties on Sept. 7 and was appointed to be Head of Mangystau region.