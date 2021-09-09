Lapid: Israel not to let Iran become nuclear threshold state

Israel won’t allow Iran to become a nuclear state, or even a nuclear threshold state, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Thursday.

Lapid spoke in Moscow at a news briefing following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"Iran’s march towards a nuclear weapon is not only an Israeli problem, it’s a problem for the entire world," Lapid said. "The world needs to stop Iran from getting a nuclear capability, no matter the price. If the world doesn’t do it, Israel reserves the right to act… Israel will not allow Iran to become a nuclear state, or even a nuclear threshold state."