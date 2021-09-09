Turkish, Tajik presidents discuss Afghanistan over phone

In a phone conversation on Thursday, the presidents of Turkey and Tajikistan discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan, Yeni Safak reports.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emomali Rahmon addressed "bilateral relations and regional developments, particularly Afghanistan," said Turkey’s Communications Directorate in a statement.

The call came in the wake of the Taliban forming an interim government in Afghanistan, which borders Tajikistan, in the wake of the group’s lighting takeover of the country last month.

“Congratulating the 30th anniversary of the brotherly Tajikistan’s independence, President Erdogan stated that Turkey would continue to stand by Tajikistan as one of the first countries to have recognized its independence,” the statement added.