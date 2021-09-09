Iran, Russia highlight need for establishment of inclusive govt. in Afghanistan

The foreign ministers of Iran and Russia have underlined the need for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of all groups in the war-torn country, where the Taliban militant group has gained power in light of the US withdrawal, PressTV reports.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, made the comment in a phone conversation on Thursday, during which the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region and Afghanistan.

Amir-Abdollahian and Lavrov stressed that the new government of Afghanistan should be one that represents all political groups in the country.