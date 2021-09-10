U.S. Envoy for Iran comments on his talks with Russian senior diplomat

U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said that his meetings with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov were good and constructive

"Good and constructive meetings in Moscow with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov where we discussed our shared goal of a return to negotiations and quick mutual resumption of compliance with the JCPOA," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the talks held on Wednesday and Thursday that Ryabkov and Malley have discussed the prospects for returning to the full-fledged implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program at the consultations in Moscow.