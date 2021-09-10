First civilian flight from Kabul since U.S. exit lands in Qatar

More than 100 passengers have arrived in Doha, Qatar after flying from Kabul airport on the first flight ferrying out foreigners since a U.S.-led evacuation ended.

Qatar, a major transit point for Afghan refugees, has said it worked with Turkey to swiftly resume operations at Kabul’s airport to allow the flow of people and aid.

The flight, operated by state-owned Qatar Airways, landed at Doha’s Hamad International Airport on Thursday, marking the first successful flight of its type since the chaotic airlift of more than 120,000 people concluded last month.

According to Al Jazeera, there were about 113 passengers on board.

The U.S. welcomed the completion of the landmark flight. “[The Taliban] have shown flexibility, and they have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort. This is a positive first step,” US National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.