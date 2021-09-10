Zakharova: Russia prioritizes strict implementation of trilateral agreements in Karabakh

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that it is necessary to ensure the strict implementation of all the provisions of the trilateral agreements on Karabakh.

"At the moment, we consider it a priority to strictly implement all the provisions of the trilateral agreements of November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021, at the highest level," the spokesperson stressed.

"Of course, first of all, this concerns the observance of the ceasefire regime, the solution of humanitarian issues, the unblocking of economic and transport ties in the region, and we hope that these steps will help create conditions for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations," the diplomat said.

She noted that there are no significant violations in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers. "We share our assessments of the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, where armed incidents have recently taken place. We inform about the work on unblocking economic and transport ties in the region, carried out through the trilateral working group under the joint chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia," Zakharova said.