Afghanistan receives humanitarian aid from 5 countries

Afghanistan on Thursday received humanitarian assistance, including food and medicines, from five countries, an official said.

The cash-strapped country, which suffered 20 years of war, is now in severe economic crisis, and poverty can be seen everywhere in the capital Kabul with people even begging for bread to survive.

According to Abdul Hadi Hamdarda, an official at Hamid Karzai International Airport, four planes from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Pakistan arrived in Kabul to supply food and medicines to the recently constituted interim Taliban administration, Anadolu Agency reported.

Afghanistan also received aid from neighboring Turkmenistan by road, Hamdarda said.