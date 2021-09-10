Russia reports 18,341 daily COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 18,341 in the past 24 hours, reaching 7,102,625, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.26%.

Moscow reported 1,566 daily COVID-19 cases, St. Petersburg — 1,504, the Moscow Region — 585 and the Sverdlovsk Region — 509.

Currently, 554,188 people in Russia are still undergoing treatment.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 789 compared to 794 the day before. In all, 191,165 patients died of the infection, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.69%.

Over the past 24 hours, 48 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 37 — in the Sverdlovsk Region, 34 fatalities — in the Krasnodar Region, and 32 fatalities were recorded in St. Petersburg.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 17,121 in the past 24 hours reaching 6,357,272, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at 89.5% of the total number of infections.

Another 1,143 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 640 in the Irkutsk Region, 551 in the Komi Region, 516 in the Rostov Region and 513 in the Moscow Region.