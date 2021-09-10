Russian gas price for 2022 to remain at 2021 year's level for Belarus

The price for Belarus for Russian natural gas for 2022 will remain at the current year's level," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

At the same time, Putin stressed, gas prices for Belarus for 2022 will not be adjusted to the inflation rate.

"We will leave the same price for Belarus for the next year unchanged. For 2022, the price for Belarus is $128.5 per 1,000 cubic meters [of gas]," the Russian President explained.

"For Belarus we do not even adjust the price to dollar inflation, although it is quite hefty there," he added.