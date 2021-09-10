Georgia reports 2,262 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 2,262 new cases of coronavirus, 2,795 recoveries and 54 deaths in the past 24 hours.

In total, 34,225 tests have been conducted around the country of which 19,047 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 15,178 were PCR tests.

6.61% of tested individuals had Covid-19 as of September 8.

Currently 32,536 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 24,291 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 6,327 patients - in hospitals, 1,918 patients - in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 1,501 patients are in critical condition of which 365 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today 28,221 individuals are in self-isolation and 84 individuals are under quarantine, Agenda.ge reported.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 575,210 cases of coronavirus, 534,559 recoveries and 8,089 deaths.