Russia's military base in Tajikistan to receive 30 modern tanks

The Russian military base in Tajikistan will be provided with 30 modernised tanks by the end of 2021, Russia's Central Military District said on 10 September.

The batch will come as an addition to some 100 units of armored weapons, including 30 T-72B3M tanks with enhanced combat capacities, received by the Central Military District earlier this year.

"For today, we have completely re-equipped the tank battalion of the motorised rifle regiment of the tank division with the T-72B3M. By the end of the year, another 30 modern tanks will come to replace combat vehicles of earlier modifications of the tank battalion of the Russian military base in Tajikistan," a statement read.

The T-72B3M tanks are equipped with increased armor protection of the crew and the power plant through the use of modern means of active and passive protection, among other upgraded characteristics.