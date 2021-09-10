European Parliament, OSCE/ODIHR to send observers for Georgia’s municipal elections

The European Parliament as well as the OSCE/ODIHR will send observers for Georgia’s October 2 municipal elections.

OSCE/ODIHR has tweeted that both its short and long-term observers will monitor the elections.

Twenty-five foreign organisations have been registered so far to observe the elections.

The Georgian government says that it wants more international observers to prevent any question marks regarding the election results.

The National Democratic Institute, which will also observe the elections, said that holding the elections in a fully democratic way is important for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic future and has released its recommendations ahead of the elections, Agenda.ge reported.