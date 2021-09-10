EU Plans to Build Detention Camps Across Central Asia to Deal With Increased Number Of Afghan Refugees

More fences and walls are not being considered as strong enough preventive measures by some European authorities in order to deal with the recent increase in the number of migrants, mainly from Afghanistan, who are reaching Europe.

Besides, some EU authorities believe that building additional camps would help solve this problem, despite such places being infamous for many unlawful affairs, such as beating, sexual assaults, and even cases of refugee murders, SchenegenVisaInfo.com reports.

However, the construction of detention camps to place refugees from other countries and halt them from moving freely to other territories was discussed by the EU Interior Ministers during a meeting held in Brussels earlier this month.

Such camps have been proposed to be built across Central Asian countries, such as Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkey, to stop refugees from seeking international protection in European countries.

In this regard, earlier this month, Brussels offered to draft proposals for a €600 million EU package for neighboring countries of Afghanistan in order to accept the refugees and for the upkeep of such camps.

According to some EU authorities, such a move would avoid a repeat of 2015’s migrant crisis. In 2015, amid tensions between Turkey and the EU authorities, about one million refugees were permitted to enter European countries.

During the meeting held in Brussels, EU Ministers stressed that such a situation should not be repeated.

“It’s very important to accelerate diplomatic efforts. I expect the European Commission, if we agree politically today, to strongly support the neighboring countries if they take Afghan refugees. … If we act quickly, we won’t repeat 2015,” German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer pointed out in this regard, as the World Socialist Web Site reported.

In this regard, the Austrian, Danish, and Czech interior Ministers published a joint statement declaring that “the most important thing right now is to send the right message into the region: Stay there, and we will support the region to help the people.”

In the statement regarding the current situation in Afghanistan, it was noted that based on lessons learned, the EU and the Member States stand determined to cooperate to stop “the recurrence of uncontrolled large-scale illegal migration movements faced in the past.”

A large number of refugees are currently in detention camps in Europe, such as those in the Canary Islands, in Turkey, or Moria in Greece.

On this day one year ago, the Moria camp in Greece was destroyed by fires, while many of the refugees continue to experience anxiety, depression, and other behavioral problems, according to ReliefWeb.

Even though the EU’s Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson previously promised there would be ‘no more Morias,’ the migrant and refugee issues continue to be among top EU problems with no effective problem-solving.