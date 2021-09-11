Russia sees no threats but ‘keeps gunpowder dry’ over situation in Afghanistan — Lavrov

Russia sees no threat of migration of the instability from Afghanistan to the territory of its allies in Central Asia, but "keeps its gunpowder dry" just in case, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday, TASS reports

"We keep our gunpowder dry, of course. But, at this point, we have no reason to see a real threat of migration of these troubled events to our allies’ territory. But we do everything to be ready for such a situation," he said.

He added that Russia worked closely with its Central Asian allies, including in the military sense.

Following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) promptly seized control over the country. By September 8, the Taliban formed an interim government that only includes members of the movement.