Kazakhstan reports 3,676 new coronavirus cases

Kazakhstan registered 3,676 new coronavirus cases for the past day, Kazinform reports.

These new cases include 889 in Almaty, 317 in Nur-Sultan, 390 in Karaganda region, 365 in Almaty region, 205 in Pavlodar region, 202 in Akmola region, 192 in East Kazakhstan region, 178 in Aktobe region, 172 in Kostanai region, 162 in Mangistau region, 151 in Shymkent, 109 in West Kazakhstan region, 93 in Atyrau region, 79 in Kyzylorda region, 67 in North Kazakhstan region, 62 in Jambyl region, 43 in Turkestan region.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 835,924.