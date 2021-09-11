Georgia reports 2,533 new cases of coronavirus, 57 deaths

According to stopcov.ge, as part of the intensive testing, 34,383 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, including 19,987 antigen tests and 14,396 PCR tests, InterPressNews reports

As a result of the testing, 2,533 new cases of the virus were detected in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases detected since the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country is 579,031.

As of September 10, the daily positive rate is 7.37%, for the last 14 days - 8.09% and for 7 days - 7.50%.

In the last 24 hours, 1,762 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 536,321. 57 deaths from coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 8,146 people have died from the virus since the pandemic spread.