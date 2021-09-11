Russia records 18,891 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

Russia has registered 18,891 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 7,121,516 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Saturday, TASS reports

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.27%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,629 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 645 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 502 new cases were discovered in the Sverdlovsk Region, 475 new infections in the Voronezh Region, and 474 cases were detected in the Rostov Region.

All in all, at present, 554,395 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.