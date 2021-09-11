Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan to hold joint military drill

The Turkish, Azerbaijani and Pakistani militaries will hold joint drills for the first time from Sept. 12-20 in Baku, Azerbaijan's defense ministry said Saturday, Daily Sabah reports.

The goal of the "Three Brothers – 2021" exercises is to improve cooperation between their special forces and to share knowledge and experience, the ministry said in a statement.

In July, Turkish, Azerbaijani and Pakistani parliament speakers accepted the Baku Declaration in a ceremony held at the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The joint declaration emphasizes the need to strengthen cooperation among the three countries, based on cultural and historical ties, mutual respect and confidence. It also emphasizes Turkey, Azerbaijan and Pakistan's roles in building peace, stability and development in their regions.