”Moscow - Baku: Hearts Unite” celebration takes place at VDNKh

On September 11-12, the holiday ”Moscow - Baku: Hearts Unite" is being held at VDNKh, in pavilion 14 ‘Azerbaijan’, in honour of City Day.

Within the framework of the holiday, guests can visit the exhibition and fair area, where products from Azerbaijan are presented. Guests can taste the legendary Azerbaijani tea, as well as take pictures at the national-style photo zone. At the creative and artistic platform, everyone can paint the recognizable silhouettes of Moscow and Baku’s sights. There is also an opportunity to take a virtual tour of Baku and the historical places of Azerbaijan.

The program includes fiery Azerbaijani dances performed by national choreographic groups on folk instruments. On Saturday afternoon, Muscovites and guests of the city participated in the Azerbaijani Yalli folk dance.