Explosion at warehouse in Kazakhstan death tall rises

The death toll after the fire and subsequent explosions of ammunition in the warehouses of a military unit in the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan, which took place on August 26, increased to 17, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan informed.

It is specified that a firefighter who was injured as a result of an explosion in the Zhambyl region died today. "Earlier, he was taken to the hospital of the Scientific Research Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics in the city of Nur-Sultan, where he underwent treatment," the Ministry’s statement reads.

The search for one missing person is ongoing.