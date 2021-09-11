Merkel and Moravetsky discuss implementation of Nord Stream 2

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project.

According to Morawiecki, the parties discussed potential decisions related to a change in the US position on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

“We discussed a difficult topic - Nord Stream 2, gas transit through Ukraine and Poland, potential solutions related to a change in the US position,” the head of the Polish government said at a joint press conference with the Chancellor.