Akhmat FC player to skip several weeks due to shoulder injury
The midfielder of Grozny Akhmat FC Bernard Berisha will miss six to eight weeks due to a shoulder injury, the club's press service informs.
"Berisha will skip six to eight weeks due to the shoulder joint damage. He went to one of the foreign clinics for examination," the press service explains.
It is clarified that doctors in the coming days will decide whether surgery is necessary or whether treatment and rehabilitation will be prescribed without surgery.
