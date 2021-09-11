IAEA chief to pay official visit to Iran

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will pay an official visit to Tehran tonight. He will hold talks with the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami, the official representative of the AEOI, Behruz Kamalvandi informed.

"Grossi will arrive on a one-day visit. An agreement was reached to discuss various aspects of cooperation between the IAEA and Iran on Sunday with the head of the AEOI Mohammad Eslami," TASS quotes Kamalvandi as saying.