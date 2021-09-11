20% of adults fully vaccinated in Georgia

Currently, the process of mass vaccination against the new type of coronavirus continues in Georgia. To date, 1,467,065 vaccinations have been carried out in the country.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, 25,132 people were vaccinated against coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

"At the moment, 889,903 people have been vaccinated with one dose, 31.2% of the adult population of the country. 577,162 citizens - 20.2% of the adult population have been fully vaccinated," Sputnik Georgia informs, recalling that the campaign to vaccinate the population began in the country on July 5, after the country received one million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.