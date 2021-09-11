Azerbaijani-Turkish exercises concluded in Lachin region
In the Lachin region, tactical drills of the special forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey with live fire concluded, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informs.
It is reported that during the exercises, special forces groups successfully fulfilled the tasks of conducting reconnaissance in difficult terrain, setting up ambushes on connecting roads, detecting, neutralizing and destroying sabotage groups and secretly approaching the imaginary enemy by overcoming various obstacles.
Vestnik Kavkaza
