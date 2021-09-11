West could not defeat terrorism, Merkel says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US, Western countries could not achieve all the goals set.

“We had to realize that we were able to defeat terrorism, which up to this point threatened our security, but we did not achieve all the goals that we would like,” she said at a press conference in Warsaw with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

In this regard, she also acknowledged that it would be difficult to come to an agreement with the Taliban movement (banned in the Russian Federation) on a number of issues.