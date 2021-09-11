Weather conditions to worsen in Georgia

According to weather forecasters, starting from late Saturday until the morning of September 13, the weather will sharply worsen in Georgia. Hail and wind are expected in some regions, the National Environment Agency informs.

"The expected heavy rains can significantly increase the water level in the rivers of Georgia and provoke landslides in the mountainous regions of the country," Sputnik Georgia reports.

Tomorrow, in Tbilisi, the air temperature will warm up to +26 ... + 28 °C, short-term rain is possible.