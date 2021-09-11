Tourists and road repair blocked Slavyansky district in Krasnodar Territory

The repair of the road in the Slavyansky District of the Krasnodar Territory led to serious traffic disruptions on the section of the Krasnoarmeisky District bypass road towards Krasnodar.

According to local media, the movement is blocked on the part of the road.

“Drivers are not advised to pass through Slavyansk-on-Kuban. As cars attempt to drive through the city, there is a traffic jam,” KP Krasnodar writes.