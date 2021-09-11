Defense Minister of unrecognized Karabakh dismissed from his post

The head of the Defense Ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Mikael Arzumanyan was dismissed from his post.

A corresponding decree was signed by Arayik Harutyunyan, the so-called president of the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

Recall that Arzumanyan headed the defence department during the escalation of the conflict in the fall of 2020. He took this post after the injury of the then Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan.