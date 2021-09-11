CTO regime lifted in Buinaksky district of Dagestan

According to the press service of the Russian FSB for Dagestan, the counter-terrorist operation regime in the Buinaksk region had been lifted. The corresponding decision was made by the head of the operational headquarters in the Republic of Dagestan.

Yesterday, two armed bandits were detected by the security forces in the woodland of the Buinaksky district of Dagestan; in order to prevent them from committing terrorist acts, the head of the republican department of the FSB of Russia decided to conduct a counter-terrorist operation and introduce an appropriate legal regime.