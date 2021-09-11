Dovmalov and Arzumanyan stole 60 million rubles

Former first deputy head of the administration of Zheleznovodsk, Stavropol Territory, Ararat Dovmalov, was detained on suspicion of 60 million rubles fraud. The press service of the Investigative Committee explained that the criminal case is related to the activities of Kurortservis LLC. In 2005-2016, the company managers entered into contracts for the supply of food and other goods to sanatorium-resort, preschool and other institutions of the Stavropol Territory.

It is specified that in 2014-2016 the founder and director of the organization was Gagik Arzumanyan, however, significant decisions on the activities of the company were made by its former founder and director Ararat Dovmalov. The latter also held the post of chairman of the city council of the resort town of Zheleznovodsk, and then the first deputy head of the administration of the resort town.