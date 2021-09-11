Abdullaev wins WBC silver belt

In the main event of a huge multi-title, multi-fight card, staged by the RCC and German Titov Boxing Promotions in Ekaterinburg, Russia, WBC #6 and IBF #9 lightweight Zaur Abdullaev got closer to the second shot at a world-title by outpointing tough former WBC champion Dejan Zlaticanin of Montenegro unanimously over twelve rounds. Abdullaev acquired a vacant WBC Silver belt in the process, Boxing Scene reports.

The Russian, 27, was two fights removed from the sole loss of his pro career - a stoppage of the hands of reigning/regular WBC champion Devin Haney in September 2019.

According to Boxing Scene, all three judges saw the fight in favor of Abdullaev (14-1, 8 KOs): 119-109, 118-110 and 117-111. Zlaticanin drops down to 24-3, with 16 KOs.