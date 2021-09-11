Kuban presents "Hot all year round" touristic brand

A new resort brand "Hot all year round" was presented in the Krasnodar Territory. According to Acting Minister of Resorts, Tourism and Olympic Heritage of the Krasnodar Territory, Maria Zolotukhina, the new brand should become synonymous with the quality of high-level services.

“We developed our first logo for resorts almost 20 years ago ... but over the years, the tourism product of the region itself and the volume of services have changed,” she said, explaining the reason for rebranding.