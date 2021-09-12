Red Cross to donate 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Georgia

Georgia will receive 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated by International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on September 11, Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze has stated today, Agenda.ge reports.

Registration for the batch will open on September 13.

A total of 1,366,678 people are vaccinated in Georgia as of September 8, out of which 856 956 have received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while 509,722 have received two doses of vaccine.

A total of 27,011 individuals have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours in the country.