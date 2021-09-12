453 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Sunday morning, 453 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 248,850 in the country, News.am reported citing the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 7 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,995 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,174 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 487, the total respective number so far is 232,528, and the number of people currently being treated is 10,146.

And 5227 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,612,671 such tests have been performed to date.