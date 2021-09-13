UN Chief Guterres to convene humanitarian conference for Afghanistan today amid WFP review

Following reports of the dire need for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres is all set to hold a high-level conference on September 13, Republic World reports.

The meeting comes at the heels of a review presented by the World Food Programme (WFP), which showed that Afghanistan stands at the brink of food and nutrition emergency threshold. As per the report, every 1 out of 2 children of 5 year's age is acutely malnourished. The results were based on data collected from 27 out of 37 provinces.

Earlier, the UN Chief acknowledged the need for humanitarian assistance for children and women left in Afghanistan. "Now more than ever, Afghan children, women, and men need support and solidarity from the international community," UN Chief Antonio Guterres said in a tweet.