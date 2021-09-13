Quake of 5.2 magnitude rocks northeast Iran

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 has hit Razavi Khorasan Province in northeastern Iran, Press TV reports.

The quake occurred at 8:23 a.m. local time (0402 GMT) on Monday at a depth of six kilometers (3.7 miles), with its epicenter located about 44 kilometers northeast of Quchan city.

The tremor also shook Mashhad, Iran's second largest city, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Quchan Governor Aminreza Merati said based on the preliminary reports, the quake had caused no damage or casualties.

He told IRNA news agency that the Crisis Management Headquarters of Quchan County was on high alert and that all arrangements had been made to provide relief to possible victims.