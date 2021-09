Kazakhstan confirmed 3,088 new daily coronavirus cases as of Sept 13, AKIPress reports.

719 cases were confirmed in Almaty, 379 in Karaganda region, 325 cases in Nur-Sultan, 218 in Almaty region, 204 in Pavlodar region, 194 in Akmola region, 159 in Kostanay region, 158 in East Kazakhstan, 140 in Aktobe region, 123 in Mangistau region, 95 in Shymkent, 86 in Atyrau region, 73 in North Kazakhstan, 69 in West Kazakhstan, 58 in Zhambyl region, 51 in Kyzylorda region, and 37 in Turkestan region.

Kazakhstan has so far confirmed 842,587 cases total.