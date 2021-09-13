Five mln people get vaccinated against coronavirus in Moscow — deputy mayor

Five mln people have received their first coronavirus vaccine shot in Moscow, the city’s Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said, TASS reports.

"As of today, five million Moscow residents have received the first vaccine dose, which makes about 50% of Moscow’s workforce. However, as for various social groups, there are certain concern because only 22% of those vaccinated are people aged over 60, only one-third of people in this age group have been vaccinated, the rate is too low," she pointed out.

However, in Rakova’s words, the share of vaccinated elderly people is high in Moscow compared to other big cities around the world. At some point, their share reached 26% in the Russian capital, while in London, for instance, it was 13%.

"Unfortunately, these people account for three-quarters of coronavirus deaths. So it’s vital for them to get vaccinated and receive booster shots," the deputy mayor emphasized. According to her, as for the elderly people residing in social care centers, 98% of them have already been vaccinated and even got booster jabs.